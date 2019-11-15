5 New Direct-to-Consumer Furniture Brands to Shop Right Now

The world of buying furniture online has changed. Direct-to-consumer brands are popping up everywhere, giving home shoppers the ability to be selective of their purchases. If you’re on the hunt for a unique couch or upgraded media center (no IKEA here), we’ve rounded up a few of the newest brands on the market and what you should pick up from them.

Dims: You have to admire a brand that dubs itself “New-Century Modern” which is exactly what it feels like, a blend of new design with mid-century modern flair. What’s the most unique about Dims is their commitment to responsible and sustainable practices. Each piece is designed by award-winning designers and the wood is sourced from sustainably managed forests and certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Each piece, from the brand new Compose Vanity to the classic Barbican Trolly (my personal favorite), has been made to last more than your next move.

Barbican Trolley Buy on Dims $ 350

Medley: If sustainability is your number one priority when it comes to your home, may we introduce Medley? Leaning on a mixture of contemporary and mid-century design, you can choose all the material that goes into your new furniture, which is eco-friendly and comes with a 100-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee. And it’s not just couches and chairs. The storage units, like the Atten Media Center, are eco-friendly too.

Atten Media Center Buy on Medley $ 2895

The Inside: There’s nothing like customizing your furniture to fit into any kind of decor you have. The Inside provides dozens and dozens of unique patterns and prints that can be made into a sofa, an armchair, and even a placemat. The traditional designs get a punch of quirk as they partner with designers and influencers alike to add new and interesting colorways. The brand isn’t afraid to tell you to add drama to your bedroom with the luxurious Tailored Platform Bed.

Tailored Platform Bed Buy on The Inside $ 999 Free Shipping

Coddle: The modern (almost futuristic) designs found in Coddle’s catalog are simple enough, but it’s the versatility that makes them stand out. The Node Modular line can be customized to fit your needs, including a power outlet and two USB ports in each arm for full connectivity for anyone kicking back.

Node Modular Sofa - 3 Seater Buy on Coddle $ 1995 Free Shipping

Hay: Part of the team that brought us the always-aspirational Design Within Reach, Hay approaches furniture and accessories in a simple but unique way. Each mid-century inspired piece is designed to fit into any home with ease and there’s an ethos behind each creation. It ranges from easy home buys to higher-investment pieces, like the Bernard Armchair.

Bernard Armchair Buy on HAY $ 1395

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.