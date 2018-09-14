Paul Manafort Agrees to Plead Guilty, Will Cooperate With Mueller

President Trump’s former campaign chief, Paul Manafort, has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Days before jury selection in Manafort's second trial was set to begin, Mueller's office filed a superseding criminal information and announced a Friday morning arraignment and plea hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C..

Then, in a dramatic turn of events, a prosecutor revealed at the start of the plea hearing that Manafort had agreed to flip and provide evidence to Mueller. The scope of the cooperation or what leniency Mueller would get was not immediately clear.

The charging documents filed Friday morning indicated that Manafort was pleading guilty to just two counts while admitting to a wide range of illegal activities stemming from his lobbying work for Russia-friendly Ukrainians. He will also forfeit cash and properties, including a Brooklyn brownstone and a Hamptons estate.

Reacting to the news, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, "This had absolutely nothing to do with the president or his victorious 2016 presidential campaign. It is totally unrelated."

The development comes weeks after a federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, convicted him of eight counts following a financial fraud trial, but deadlocked on 10 other counts.

Manafort has not been sentenced yet in the Virginia case, but after the verdict his attorneys reportedly began discussing a deal to avoid a second trial.

Manafort is the sixth person to cut a deal with Mueller, who previously secured guilty pleas from former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, former Manafort business partner Rick Gates, former campaign aide George Papadopoulos, Dutch attorney Alex van der Zwaan. In addition, Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in a Manhattan case that grew out of a referral from Mueller's probe.

None of them faced charges directly related to Mueller's main mission: investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign. But Mueller has also gotten indictments against two dozen Russian nationals and entities, including intelligence officers, for meddling in the election. A man who sold bank account numbers to the Russians also pleaded guilty.

ABC News reported on Sept. 12 that Manafort’s attorneys had been discussing a potential deal with Mueller’s team for several weeks. Sources told ABC that Mueller wanted Manafort to share information about Trump as part of a cooperation agreement but Manafort didn’t want to make such a deal.

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, told Politico that the possibility of a deal didn’t concern him.

“There’s no fear that Paul Manafort would cooperate against the president because there’s nothing to cooperate about and we long ago evaluated him as an honorable man,” he said.

Giuliani also told Politico that Trump and Manafort’s attorneys have been sharing information throughout the investigation through a joint defense agreement.

After working for a host of Republican politicians, Manafort lobbied for a host of foreign authoritarians and strongmen, including Ferdinand Marcos, Mobutu Sese Seko, Sani Abacha, and Jonas Savimbi. Those men have drawn criticism from human rights watchdogs for a host of bad actions, including embezzling billions of dollars, torturing people in prison, and recruiting child soldiers.

Manafort’s work for Viktor Yanukovych, the Russia-friendly former president of Ukraine, has drawn Mueller’s attention. Mueller’s prosecutors allege that Manafort illegally lobbied in the United States on behalf of Yanukovych and his political party. The charges sent shockwaves through Washington’s clubby lobbying community, where many influence-dealers are unaccustomed to muscular federal enforcement of lobbying laws.