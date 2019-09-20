New Jersey Mayor Wonders if He Was Detained for Defending Ilhan Omar

The airport has long posed frustrating challenges for Muslim Americans, from being “randomly” selected for extra screening to being detained at the airport returning home.

But it appears the Trump administration has escalated harassment of Muslims at the airport to a new level when Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers recently detained the mayor of a New Jersey town holding him and his family for three hours, and confiscating his phone for nearly two weeks, returning it only after lawyers from the Council on American Islamic Relations threatened a lawsuit.

And the most disturbing part is that the motivation for these actions may have been, at least in part, to punish this elected official for vocally criticizing Trump and publicly defending two of Trump’s favorite Muslim targets, Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.