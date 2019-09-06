The Best New Launches from Parachute, Zappos, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

H&M’s Studio A/W 2019 Collection: There’s something so interesting about how H&M launches the Studio collections. They’re always surprising and interesting, with this batch following suit. Standouts include the Satin Blouse and matching Pleated Skirt, the two-tone Wide-cut Wool Sweater, and the Leather Shoulder Bag.

Parachute Pieced Quilt: The quilt is something many people take for granted until they actually need one. The new Pieced Quilt from Parachute is a dual-sided quilt that features one side of 100% garment-dyed, patchwork linen and one side of 100% cotton. It’s filled with poly-batting fill and it’s completely machine-washable. Choose from Grey Multi or Surplus Multi.

Zappos 20th Birthday Exclusive Collaborations: Turning 20 is a pretty big deal! And Zappos decided to celebrate by launching exclusive, limited-edition collaborations with some of the top shoe brands out there like Sam Edelman, TOMS, Birkenstock, and more.

Nod Hybrid by Tuft & Needle Mattress: The bed-in-a-box craze is here to stay, with Tuft & Needle launching a brand new hybrid mattress. The Nod Hybrid is an Amazon-exclusive and features two inches of memory foam, an inch of adaptive foam, six inches of pocket oils, and a foam base that's supportive but not too firm. It’s a Goldilocks mattress for even the pickiest of sleepers.

Cole Haan Grand Ambition Bootie: These premium leather booties feature a molded footbed for comfort and a lightweight EVA foam outsole for extra cushioning. The rubber outsole also provides extra traction. Choose from Black Leather, British Tan Leather, Stormcloud Leather, and Jaguar Print Haircalf.

Summer Friday’s CC Me Vitamin C Serum: If you paid any attention to skincare this summer, you know that the Summer Friday’s Jet Lag Mask ruled the hydration world. The brand is known for its minimal aesthetic when it comes to packaging (simple metal tubes) but the new CC Me Serum is all about that pump, baby. It can help with hyperpigmentation and improve skin texture.

