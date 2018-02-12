New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Details Revealed

Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the U.S. will have to get up early if they want to watch their wedding.

For the ceremony will take place at noon U.K. time, which will be 7am in New York and 4 am on the West Coast, it has been revealed. William and Kate's wedding took place at the same time of day, but on a Friday, whereas Harry and Meghan are tying the knot on a Saturday.

Harry’s office at Kensington Palace released the information about the wedding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, which will take place on one of the biggest days of the year for professional soccer in Britain, the Football Association’s Cup Final.

The two events are unlikely to clash, with the match likely to start at 5:30pm, however it is doubtful that Prince William, who is Harry’s best man, will be at the stadium to present the winner’s with a trophy in his role as president of the FA.

Harry and Meghan are “hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement,” the palace said.

“They are very much looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public.”

Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, Britain's most senior churchman will marry the couple, and after the ceremony Harry and Meghan will ride in a carriage through Windsor.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” the palace said.