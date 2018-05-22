New Princess Meghan Markle Makes Her First Public Appearance

Most couples like to spend the days (if not weeks) after their wedding in glorious isolation from the world outside, gazing into each other’s eyes, whispering sweet nothings and walking barefoot on the beach.

But Meghan Markle is made of sterner stuff. For the newly minted Duchess of Sussex appeared utterly delighted this afternoon to be enjoying a quick cup of tea and a cucumber sandwich with 6,000 guests at Buckingham Palace to celebrate her father-in-law’s 70th birthday.

Meghan looked utterly fabulous, of course, in a pale pink-and-taupe silk-crepe Flavia dress from Goat with a matching pink hat and her hair drawn back into an elegant side chignon.

Meghan would have been addressed as Her Royal Highness and normal folk would be expected to curtsy to her.

What's that we hear? Attentive readers saying the they don’t recall Prince Charles’ birthday being in May? Well, yes. In fact, Charles’s birthday is actually not till November 14.

He may be preparing for his accession to King by having two birthdays, like his mother.

Among the guests invited to the garden party at Buckingham Palace were first responders of the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert a year ago today.

The Daily Beast has previously reported that Harry and Meghan are not expected to take a proper honeymoon until June.