The Best New Launches From Brooklinen, Iconic London, and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place. Check out our top discoveries this October so far!

Brooklinen Cashmere-Lambswool Throw Blanket Just in time for the upcoming gifting season, Brooklinen has launched its first-ever holiday collection. Shop extra cozy gifts for anyone on your list—including yourself—like premium robes and this gorgeous cashmere throw. Buy at Brooklinen $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Iconic London Smooth Blurring Skin Tint This buildable skin tint blurs fine lines, texture, and other imperfections like an Instagram filter, but without looking cakey or feeling heavy on the skin. The newly-launched diffusing formula is available in an impressive amount of shades given that it’s a tint. Buy at Sephora $ 32

SkinMedica Firm & Tone Lotion for Body Formulated by Allergan (the maker of Botox and Juvederm), SkinMedica’s formulas are some of the most effective skincare products on the market today. The clinical-forward brand recently launched a new skincare product decided for the body: the Firm & Tone Lotion and I am pretty impressed. I’ve already noticed a reduction in my cellulite in just two weeks of using it daily—and no, I have not changed my diet. Buy at SkinMedica $ 165 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Dermstore $ 165 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Gatherall Backless Strapless Adhesive Bra This near-invisible silicone adhesive bra is not your average chicken cutlet situation (Iykyk!). The adhesive bra actually stays put through the day (even when you’re sweating) and allows you to wear backless, strapless, and low-cut dresses without going totally bra-free. Buy at Gatherall $ 68

The Original Sleep Tie This super-sized double scrunchie has gone viral on TikTok recently for a good reason—it allows you to keep your bouncy blowout for days while you sleep, work out, or sweat. Plus, it also helps protect your hair from damage and breakage. It can be a little tricky to figure out how to correctly wrap your hair in it, but you’ll get the hang of it. You can view a tutorial here. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FACE PLACE Collagen Moisturizer FACE PLACE is well-known for its in-office facials, injectables, and other beauty treatments (along with a significant celebrity clientele!), but the brand also has an A-lister-approved skincare line. In fact, Laura Dern recently mentioned that she swears by this Collagen Moisturizer to maintain her glowy complexion in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. This isn’t a new drop per se, but it is new to me, and so far, I’m loving it. Buy at FACE PLACE $ 50

Nécessaire The Scalp Serum Ever since I discovered Nécessaire a couple of years ago, I’ve been hooked. From their haircare line to their fragrance-free body washes, everything the brand drops is pure gold. The Scalp serum, however, might just be my favorite to date. Your scalp is actually skin, so taking good care of it is imperative to keeping your mane looking shiny and promoting normal growth. I’ve noticed a much less itchy scalp and a reduced need for conditioner after using this for only a week or so. Buy at Nécessaire $ 58 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mary Kay Limited Edition Silkening Dry Oil This skin-loving body oil feels like heaven on the skin and locks in moisture all day without feeling greasy or sticky. Plus, it’s infused with the brand’s Peaceful Garden™ scent, which has notes of bergamot, cilantro, freshly cut leaves, and spearmint, so it doubles as a light perfume too. Buy at Mary Kay $ 22

EM Cosmetics Color Drops Serum Blush Not only is the packaging of EM Cosmetics’s new Color Drops Serum Blush vanity-candy-worthy, but the formula is seriously stunning. The buildable pigment feels weightless and nourishing while still being semi-matte and long-wearing. Buy at Harlem Candle $ 28

Bloch Flex Studio Shoes Whether it be pilates (mat or reformer), yoga, dance, or barre, Bloch’s game-changing Flex Studio Shoes will elevate your practice. Instead of using gripping socks (which aren’t exactly slip-proof), try these flexible, extra-supportive slip-ons. They not only give you added grip, but they also provide stellar arch support. Buy at Bloch $ 42

Florence by Mills Pout Party Coffee Lip Scrub Florence by Mills is one of the few celebrity beauty lines that’s both fun and effective. Millie Bobbie Brown expanded her ever-growing brand with a few new lip-slugging drops, including my personal favorite: the Pout Party Coffee Lip Scrub. The exfoliating and plumping balm gets rid of chapped, dead skin, and prep your lips for balm for an extra boost of hydration. Buy at Florence by Mills $ 16

