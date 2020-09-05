New Video Shows how Stephen Miller Helped Turn Homeland Security Into a Race War Propaganda Shop

The Trump administration’s white supremacist propaganda machine reached a new low with a video featuring false migrant crime statistics and a fictionalized story about a dark-skinned migrant murdering a man with a knife.

The video was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday by Border Patrol, part of the Department of Homeland Security. It reflects the influence of Trump’s senior adviser and speechwriter Stephen Miller, who was introduced to white supremacist ideas as a teenager and helped radicalize the Department of Homeland Security by elevating far-right union leaders in 2016, as I report in my book Hatemonger.

Entitled “The Gotaway,” the film starts in Miller’s home state of California, where darkness envelops a patrol vehicle and horror-movie music plays as agents listen to audio of a real newscast detailing the murder of a 64-year-old woman. “This is getting out of hand,” one agent says. That’s followed by dramatic footage of Border Patrol agents arresting suspects, and one of them getting away. Moments later, that person stabs a man who then bleeds out on the ground as the screen fades to black and titles appear: “Every apprehension matters…” and then “DO YOU KNOW WHO GOT AWAY?”