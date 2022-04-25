New York AG Investigates Real Estate Giant for Helping Trump

As the New York attorney general investigates the Trump Organization for cooking up fake property values on official documents, lawyers revealed Monday that one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies is also under investigation for its role in the scheme: Cushman & Wakefield.

On Monday, attorneys with the office of AG Letitia James said the real estate firm is now a central player in its expanding probe into alleged bank fraud by the Trump family corporation.

“They’re right in the middle of this,” assistant attorney general Austin Thompson said in court, noting what investigators found as the firm’s key role in the Trump company’s “decade-long history of making false statements about its properties.”

Cushman & Wakefield, which is based in Chicago but operates worldwide, provided advisers who helped former President Donald Trump’s company assess the value of its properties in California and New York. The company suddenly cut its ties to the Trump Organization in the days after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The AG’s office has now taken the position that the company’s decision to distance itself from Trump is itself a suspicious move akin to the recent decision by global accounting firm Mazars USA to dump Trump—and disavow their work for him.

“We think that the noisy exit from Cushman and Wakefield… is another red flag. And we would like to learn more about it,” Thompson said.

The real estate firm’s lawyer, Sawnie A. McEntire, painted a different picture. He said the company has played along with the AG’s years-long investigation, turning over documents after receiving four subpoenas and having half a dozen employees provide witness testimony to investigators.

“We have not ignored the attorney general’s subpoenas, and we’ve never held ourselves above the law,” McEntire said.

At issue now is whether the attorney general’s office can acquire even more evidence, especially now that its investigation seems to be heating up and nearing the point where the office can sue the Trump Organization and others for allegedly violating New York’s business laws.

“The evidence shows that Cushman was as wrapped up in misstatements by Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization as almost any other entity,” Thompson told the judge on Monday.