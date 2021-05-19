AG’s Move to Criminal Probe Is a Red Alert for the Trump Org

NY State Attorney General Letitia James is doing the right thing by joining forces and investigations with Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance. Until now, James had been heading up a civil investigation of the Trump Organization while Vance was conducting a criminal one. Now, it appears that the state’s civil investigators have found red badges indicating criminal fraud.

What is the difference, you ask?

First and foremost, a criminal case means that executives from the Trump Organization, including its namesake chief honcho, can go to jail if convicted of criminal violations, while civil penalties are monetary in nature. But there’s also a technical, but important, difference here, about how investigators obtain their evidence while respecting the rights of the folks they are investigating.