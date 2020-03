As New York became the pandemic epicenter, FDNY ambulances responded to ever more suspect COVID-19 calls, as unhesitatingly as when the firefighters strode into the burning towers on 9/11.

“A lot of people are running away from this and we’re running towards it,” FDNY EMS paramedic Sherry Singleton told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

In a single shift last week, 33-year-old Singleton responded to four such cases in Brooklyn. She arrives at each scene not so much fearful as intensely alert.