NYC’s 2018 Flu Was the Near-Death Experience Cuomo Ignored

Hospital beds lining hallways, protective gear running out, patients surging into emergency departments:

Two years before the novel coronavirus upended life as we’ve known it, officials at NYC Health+Hospitals Corporation were worried enough about a particularly nasty flu season to call Johns Hopkins for help.

“Our flu season is really terrible. We’re having a hard time with our facilities,” Jennifer B. Nuzzo, senior scholar of the Center for Health Security, recalled hearing in a phone call from Dr. Syra Madad, senior director of the special pathogens program office at NYC H+H, which oversees New York City’s public hospital system, the largest in the nation. Madad was concerned about the number of patients showing up in hospital emergency departments, and the stress on the public hospital system. Would the Center for Health Security help monitor what was happening?