New York Fashion Week: Christian Siriano, Telfar, No Sesso, and Taoray Wang Go Loud, Colorful, and Diverse

A fleshy, fluid fashion show rose from the vape smoke filling a Spring Studios gallery on Friday night. No Sesso, the L.A.-based line by Pierre Davis, is named for the words “no gender” in Italian. The unisex clothes, and the cast of spirited models who stomped down the runway in them, prompted more than a few hearty smiles from the too-cool audience. No Sesso forecasts a very ‘90s spring filled with bucket hats, spray-painted shirts, and butt cleavage galore. A cotton candy color palette softened tough silhouettes. Suits came oversized, but skirts ran super short. Nods to the naughties included corset tops, Bermuda shorts, and ultra-baggy sweatshirts.

Alaina Demopoulos