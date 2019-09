“There are no rules.”

That’s what Shun Melson said Thursday as she left Dirty Pineapple’s New York Fashion Week show. The Shanghai-based brand embraces gender fluidity, merging haute couture and street fashion to deliver sharp unisex suits and other brightly colored, skin-baring looks.

Here’s a look at what we saw on the runway models—and on the sidewalk outside from Dirty Pineapple devotees.