New York Fashion Week’s Non-Stop Weekend: Adeam, Jonathan Simkhai, R13, Tory Burch, Claudia Li, Sies Marjan

With Adeam, designer Hanako Maeda always serves romance alongside expert draping, thoughtful embroidery, and loose, flowing hems. Maeda sent an army of grown-up red riding hoods down her tree-lined runway, which was set to evoke the the Japanese island Hokkaido. Taking inspiration from Ainu, the area’s indigenous people, Maeda delivered a lush, atmospheric line of brightly colored pieces, every one embroidered with traditional Ainu needlework. “Ethereal” is a word thrown around quite a bit in fashion-speak, often meaning nothing, but Adeam’s fall offering is just that: delicate, dainty, and just a bit dreamy. Alaina Demopoulos