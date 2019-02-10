SHINY

New York Fashion Week’s Non-Stop Weekend: Adeam, Jonathan Simkhai, R13, Tory Burch, Claudia Li, Sies Marjan

From the glammed-up hippy chic of Tory Burch to the romance of Adeam and R13’s blingy plaid, there was no rest this weekend for New York Fashion Week’s style-chasing faithful.

With Adeam, designer Hanako Maeda always serves romance alongside expert draping, thoughtful embroidery, and loose, flowing hems. Maeda sent an army of grown-up red riding hoods down her tree-lined runway, which was set to evoke the the Japanese island Hokkaido. Taking inspiration from Ainu, the area’s indigenous people, Maeda delivered a lush, atmospheric line of brightly colored pieces, every one embroidered with traditional Ainu needlework. “Ethereal” is a word thrown around quite a bit in fashion-speak, often meaning nothing, but Adeam’s fall offering is just that: delicate, dainty, and just a bit dreamy. Alaina Demopoulos