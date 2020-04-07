New York Reports Largest Single-Day Death Toll From Coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that his state has recorded the largest single-day increase in the number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus, despite indications that hospitalizations are plateauing.

More than 5,500 people have died and 138,836 more have been infected with the virus in New York State. Over the last 24 hours alone, 731 people died, the state’s highest single-day death toll since the first known infection last month, Cuomo said.

“Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father, is a sister, is a brother,” Cuomo said during a press conference in Albany. “So a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers.”

The devastating increase comes just one day after Cuomo was cautiously optimistic about New York seeing a “possible flattening of the curve” after two days in which the rate of new deaths seemed to slow. Cuomo said that while the decrease in new deaths over the weekend could have been a “lagging indicator” in the ongoing fight against the virus, New York is still seeing a falling rate in the number of hospitalizations and an increase in discharged patients.

“We are projecting that we are reaching a plateau on the number of hospitalizations,” Cuomo said, stating that the number of infected patients in the ICU saw its smallest increase since the outbreak began in New York.

To date, over 11,008 have died and 368,533 people have been infected with the virus nationwide, with New York accounting for about 50 percent of the total cases.

Cuomo said Tuesday that despite the ongoing situation, state officials are already starting to look at life after the pandemic, noting that in his personal opinion, “it’s going to come down to how good we are with testing.”

“You have 19 million people in the state of New York,” Cuomo said. “Just think of how many people you would need to be able to test and test quickly.”

The New York State Department of Health has already developed a COVID-19 antibody test, which Cuomo said state officials are working with the FDA on for approval. The test would allow residents who already had the virus, or are immune to it, to return back to public life.

New York will work with New Jersey and Connecticut to scale the “rapid 15 minutes test” for use across the region, he said.

“We need to start planning a restarting life. But we’re not there yet,” Cuomo said, noting states will need “a federal stimulus bill” to go back to normal life because “there’s no other way to do this.”

Discussing the impact of the economic shutdown, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that initial projections suggest that half a million New Yorkers “are either already out of work or soon will be.”He said it’s a dire situation that is “only getting worse.”

“The only comparison you could make for that is the Great Depression, which scares me to death to even say that,” de Blasio said.

But de Blasio did offer one piece of uplifting news as the city continues to fight the pandemic. On Tuesday, he said that doctors and nurses across the five boroughs may finally have enough supplies to combat the surge of new patients.

De Blasio said Tuesday that Elmhurst Hospital Center, a 545-bed public facility in Queens that lost 13 patients within 24 hours last month, is now “pretty much breaking even” on ventilators and other supplies. This is the first time the total number of patients on ventilators at the hospital did not increase, the mayor said.