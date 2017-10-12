New York Yankees Complete Comeback, Advance to AL Championship Series

The New York Yankees on Wednesday night advanced to the American League Championship Series with a 5-2 win over the highly favored Cleveland Indians—completing a comeback from a 0-2 series deficit. The Yankees will now vie for the American League crown against the Astros on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Third baseman Todd Frazier told the press after the motivation for the victory came down to redeeming Yankees manager Joe Girardi. “This one is for Joe,” Frazier said. “He got a lot of criticism after that second game, and we talked a lot, me and him. I couldn’t be happier for him.” During the Yankees’ loss on Friday, Girardi absorbed a lot of criticism when he didn’t challenge an on-field ruling. He later took full responsibility for the no-call after reviewing a proper replay, noting that he felt “horrible about it.” Cleveland’s loss comes after their World Series appearance last year and a Major League Baseball record streak of 22 consecutive wins this summer.