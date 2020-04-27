New Yorkers Are Dying Because Density Kills Now

BRING BACK SEWER SOCIALISM

When the pandemic has passed, the city will have to reshape itself to accommodate new public-health realities and perceptions.

Joel Kotkin

opinion

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo has warned that “we are your future,” since “what happens to New York is going to wind up happening to California and Washington state and Illinois” and the New York Times has blared that "This Is Going to Kill Small-Town America," the COVID-19 death rate in the United States appears to be more than twice as high in large urban counties as in  high-density suburbs, and nearly twice as high in high-density suburbs than in lower-density ones. 

New York, by far the nation’s biggest and most transit-dependent metropolitan area, has suffered deaths at 10 times or more the rate of other large urban areas like Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston while Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul, which benefited from experiences with previous pandemic along with far more disciplined, and less diverse, populations, are all facing a new upsurge of cases. In Japan, a third of the cases are in Tokyo, with hospitals stressed from recent rises forcing the country to go back under lockdown. 

In those metropolitan areas, as well as in Milan, Madrid and Barcelona, Paris, London and Sydney, infection rates have tended to be much lower in less dense areas than in the celebrated urban cores. 