Jelani Cobb: Jan. 6 Was the Beginning of GOP’s Mess, Not Ending

It’s not hard to see that the Republican Party was the Party of Trump during the four years he was president. But what kind of party are they now? Honestly, it’s hard to tell.

“When you looked at the platform for the 2020 election, they didn't create one,” says New Yorker writer and Columbia professor Jelani Cobb. There is one thing about today’s GOP, however, that is very clear: “They’ve doubled and tripled down on a type of politics that is very appealing to disgruntled white people or white identity politics.”

If history repeats itself, as it often does, this tactic will bite them in their behinds.