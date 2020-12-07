Newsmax TV tried to underplay Rudy Giuliani’s COVID-19 diagnosis Monday morning, but the pro-Trump network’s medical expert ultimately made that impossible.

“The former mayor of New York has been criss-crossing the country to those battleground states, leading President Trump’s legal battles where he’s been appearing at hearings and disputing the election results,” anchor Emma Rechenberg reported, excitedly, after noting that Giuliani had been admitted to the hospital due to his diagnosis.

Dr. Bob Lahita, a professor from New York Medical College, was less enthusiastic. Asked how “concerned” he is about Giuliani’s health, Lahita replied, “Well, I am concerned about Rudy’s health.”

“We of course revere him in New York City as one of our great past mayors,” he continued. “He is up there in years and I really regret the fact that he traveled around the country basically not wearing a mask at any time. I never saw him wearing a mask. And inadvertently, he may have been a superspreader. That is having the diagnosis and then perhaps infecting quite a few people.”

Over the past week alone, Giuliani held largely maskless “hearings” in Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. That was all after several of the former mayor’s associates, including his son, tested positive for the coronavirus following his infamous hair dye-streaking press conference on November 19th

The doctor concluded by saying, “I wish him all the best and I hope that he gets better quickly” before assuring the Newsmax anchor that it is, in fact, safe to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.