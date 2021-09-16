Newsmax Host Vehemently Argues That Dr. Fauci Isn’t Sexy

What dumb thing are we outraged about tonight, folks? In the case of Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield, it’s that another media outlet called Dr. Anthony Fauci sexy on social media.

Right-wing media found its latest thing to huff about on Wednesday after The Guardian’s Instagram account labeled the nation’s top infectious disease expert the “sexiest man alive” in a post promoting the upcoming documentary Fauci. (The chief White House medical adviser was nominated earlier this year by People magazine for the title, which ended up going to actor Michael B. Jordan.)

Toward the end of his eponymous Newsmax show Wednesday night, Stinchfield joined the conservative pile-on, grousing that The Guardian had “officially” given Fauci the sexy title and launching into a whole host of reasons why the 80-year-old doctor wasn’t hot.

“How did they do this? So let me get this straight, they call not having the answers to any questions—that’s sexy?” Stinchfield wondered before airing a clip of Fauci hedging questions about the pandemic.

“Ohhh, what a sexy guy there at The Guardian,” the Newsmax star smirked, adding that dodging questions “is not sexy at all.”

But Stinchfield was far from done arguing about how unsexy he thinks Anthony Fauci is.

“So is it sexy what he wears three masks? Four masks? Oh no, you don’t need to wear any masks,” he grumbled. “Then I got to look at his face. That is certainly not sexy at all!”

The former NRA-TV host also took a shot at Fauci’s “geeky laugh,” wondering aloud how any woman could find it sexy before mockingly impersonating the doctor laughing. “This guy really annoys me,” he sneered.

Finally, Stinchfield brought up Fauci’s infamous botched first pitch at last year’s Washington Nationals home opener, once again questioning how The Guardian or “any ladies out there” could dare find Fauci sexy.

“Oh wow, what a manly man,” the conservative TV host snarked. “Let’s face it. He doesn’t even throw like a girl, he throws worse than a girl, and I know that’s going to trigger everybody on the left, isn’t it? That’s not sexy!”

We do apologize to our readers for not offering a trigger warning before the previous paragraph.