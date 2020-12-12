Newsmax Turns on Trump’s SCOTUS Picks After Texas Ruling

Amy Coney Barrett was supposed to save Donald Trump from electoral defeat. Instead, she just joined with the president’s two other Supreme Court picks to hand down what could be the final blow to his attempt to upend democracy.

“First off, it’s not over,” a distressed Greg Kelly said at the top of his Newsmax broadcast Friday night. “The Supreme Court did turn down the Texas case,” he lamented. But before getting to the details, he made sure to give his viewers more false hope, saying, “We have the situation in Pennsylvania that has not been settled. We have Georgia that has not been settled, we have Michigan that has not been settled, independent of this lawsuit from Texas.”

What seemed most shocking to the Trump-defending network was that Justices Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch sided with the liberals on the Supreme Court to reject what Kelly at one point started to call “our” lawsuit, before correcting himself. At another point, the anchor said, “This would seem to be a 7-to-2 decision against us.”

Later, Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson agreed with Kelly’s claim that Trump’s efforts are still “not over by any stretch.”

“What I’m hearing from a lot of conservatives is that they wonder if Justice Gorsuch, Justice Kavanaugh and the new justice, Amy Coney Barrett, actually understand the gravity of the situation,” Robinson said. When she added that “this could a potential disaster for the Republican Party,” she was not talking about the more than 100 GOP lawmakers who publicly supported the Texas suit, but rather those who were not loyal enough to the president.

“The president put three Supreme Court justices on the bench during his first term, yet none of those that he put on the bench—at the recommendation of the Federalist Society—were with the team, or with Alito and Thomas, in actually deciding to hear the case,” Robinson said. “They chose not to. They sided with the liberal judges.”