Nothing Says Cancel Culture Like a Prime-Time Speaking Slot at the GOP Convention

On the second night of its national convention, the Party of Trump resorted to reruns, hammering home the message he’s been pushing for four years: That the radical left—with help from Communist China and the Lamestream Media—is hellbent on destroying the traditional (white) American way of life, and the only person who can stop them is Trump.

Among the invitees to take up the theme was Nicholas Sandmann, the Kentucky prep school student who became a darling of the right after he and his MAGA hat went viral following an incident with a Native American activist last year. Sandmann blasted the “anti-Christian, anti-Conservative, anti-Donald Trump” left that he claimed “cancelled” him, like many “people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left.”

That was an odd claim to make during his prime-time speaking slot at a national convention being broadcast on every major television network. That set the tone for a night when Tiffany Trump, who somehow expects us to believe that she “can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job,” mostly pulled that same trick her father always does, wherein he attributes the things he’s literally in the act of doing to someone else—in this case, the media.