Florida School Shooting Suspect Nick Cruz Was ‘Creepy and Weird,’ Survivors Say

Nicolas Cruz, 19, was identified by law-enforcement sources as the suspected gunman who attacked Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

Cruz was taken into police custody following the shooting that killed at least 17 people—leaving traumatized students to recover with their families and grieve for their fallen friends.

The teens who knew Cruz at the school were stunned. They described Cruz as an awkward “outcast”—someone who had trouble fitting in at Douglas High. But they never saw a mass murderer in the making.

“I knew him to be passive aggressive but not violent. He was rude to people. He had an act up like he was tough. He never got into, like, physical fights with anyone, but he did get into verbal arguments,” 17-year-old Ocean Parodie told The Daily Beast. “I just thought he dropped out of school, I didn’t think he would do anything. He always kept a low profile.”

“He was definitely not accepted at our school socially. People saw him as someone who was different than the normal people at our school,” Parodie added.

Douglas High has a place students call “the Emo Gazebo,” he said. “That’s where all the kids that are considered weird or not accepted sat. Kids at the Emo Gazebo didn’t even accept him there. He was just an outcast...He didn’t have any friends.”

Cruz always had his hair short and had a penchant for wearing patriotic shirts that “seemed really extreme, like hating on” Islam, Parodie said. The suspected gunman would also deride Muslims as “terrorists and bombers.”

“I’ve seen him wear a Trump hat,” the student said.

“Most kids ignored him at school. They pushed him off to the side as if he was garbage. He screamed in class one time. He was upset and just started yelling at the teacher. The teacher was trying to help him and he just took it the wrong way,” Parodie continued.

Parodie’s 15-year-old sister, Milan, had a similar impression of Cruz.

“I could tell he tried to be social at times but there was something off about him,” she said. “I never really saw him with many people. Girls thought he was creepy and weird. He was pretty pale with red hair. I didn’t talk to him that much, but from what I could tell he wasn’t a nice kid. He wore a lot of black and was always alone.

Still, Milan Parodie described Cruz as “always enthusiastic... He never seemed depressed or sad. He was always a little crazy is the best way to put it... He was peppy but not in a good way, in a crazy way. He tried to look creepy or weird, I think. He tried to talk to one of my girlfriends and he said she was cute, but she was weirded out and he was bothering her.”

“ He always wore like really patriotic shirts that seemed really extreme, like hating on the Islamic religion. For example, he would say things such as like, he would degrade Islamic people as terrorists and bombers. I've seen him wear a Trump hat. ” — Ocean Parodie

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

Broward County Sheriff Steve Israel told reporters the suspect was a former student of the school who was expelled for “disciplinary reasons.” Math teacher Jim Gard told the Miami Herald that Cruz was identified as a threat to the school in previous years.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” Gard said. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

Broward County Public Schools superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters outside the school he was unaware of previous concerns about the student. “We received no warnings,” he said. “Potentially there could have been signs out there. But we didn’t have any warning or phone calls or threats that were made.”

Ocean Parodie, for his part, felt bad for Cruz—and visited him after he was thrown out of Douglas High.

“After he got expelled he worked at a Dollar Store next to the movie theater,” Parodie said. “I went there and asked him what happened once. He said he was expelled and was happy that he was thrown out. I felt bad for him. I think just to treat someone differently [for] how they look is wrong, so I tried to treat him like I treat everyone else.”

Parodie was in anatomy class on Monday afternoon when he saw his fellow students running away. Then he heard the fire alarm go off—minutes before school was supposed to end.

“One stairway was crowded, so I went down a different stairway, and I heard shots. That’s when I knew something was up and it wasn’t a drill. I made it outside. I was one of the first people to make it outside. Teachers were asking what was going on, the administrators didn’t know what was going on. Once they had an idea of what’s going on they sent us to the middle school next to our school. We walked near a canal to stay away from the school in case it showed up.”

A few hours later, Parodie realized the outcast he had pitied was the person who had just executed his schoolmates.

“I found out it was him when the news said who it was. I was like, ‘Oh man, I can’t believe it’s him.’”