Nick Kroll: My Wild Time Tripping on Mushrooms and Transforming into the ‘Kelp Monster’

In the feature documentary Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, now streaming on Netflix, celebrities ranging from the Beastie Boys’ Adam Horovitz to comedian Ben Stiller recount their experiences tripping on drugs, ranging from the wild (rapper A$AP Rocky claims “a rainbow shot out of my dick” while having sex on acid) to the scary (actress Rosie Perez ended up topless at a nightclub before becoming one with her bed).

Filmmaker Donick Cary’s amusing doc also boasts a series of Drunk History-style recreations with comedians acting out tripping tales from the recently-departed, including Carrie Fisher and Anthony Bourdain.

One of the most hilariously out-there stories comes courtesy of comic Nick Kroll, who remembers sunbathing on a beach with his buddies tripping on mushrooms when they start to approach him from the ocean.

“They are emerging with about 40 to 50 pounds [of kelp] and I just see them lift it and put all of the sea kelp on my body, and I was…thrilled! And the sea kelp starts to move one me and I’m like, ‘I am the Kelp Monster!’”

Watch it here, exclusively at The Daily Beast: