Nick Offerman Is Living His Best Scotch Life

Nick Offerman should not be confused with Ron Swanson, the character he played on the hit show Parks and Recreation. But the two share at least one thing in common: A love for Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, Offerman joins co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum to talk about the latest Offerman Edition of Lagavulin, the possibility of a whiskey barrel project on his crafting show Making It and how he has Chris Pratt to thank for his first trip to Islay, Scotland.

So fix yourself a Scotch and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong