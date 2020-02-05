Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill began an explosive social media fight on Wednesday, trading allegations of malicious behavior and abuse. The two ended their romantic relationship in 2017, but have traded barbs since. Now, however, it appears things have escalated to new, nuclear heights.

Hints of a fight like this have been floating in the ether for a while now. Last January, for instance, Minaj added a bar to her song “Barbie Dreams” during a concert, rapping just after a line about Meek Mill, “I mean, I could tell you secrets but I won’t / Cause being a bitter bitch is what I don’t.” The rapper responded at the time by threatening to get “out of control with the truth.” And last month, Minaj, her husband Kenneth Petty, and Meek Mill shouted each other down at a West Hollywood boutique.

It’s unclear what exactly caused Wednesday’s social media flame war. Complex posits that all of this might have started when Meek Mill “liked” a meme about Petty. In any case, on Wednesday afternoon, Minaj prodded the rapper on Twitter.

“Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen,” the rapper wrote, adding in a second tweet, “Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho.” She ended the latter with a clown emoji.

But things got more serious on Minaj’s Instagram story, where she first called him a clown before adding, “#TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men.” She also posted multiple images of the rapper with clown emojis over his face, along with what appear to be screenshots of various online posts mocking him.

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women ... talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer ... ya little brother touched that lil girl too!” he wrote. “You know I know ... you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t.”

“You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person!” he added. “You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!” (Minaj and Mill have not responded to requests for comment.)

Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, was convicted Monday of repeatedly raping his stepdaughter in 2015. She was 11 years old at the time. Maraj denied the allegations, claiming his wife at the time was using the allegations to secure millions in hush money, an argument Minaj echoed in her own response to Meek Mill Wednesday afternoon. But not before she repeated her own accusation of abuse.

“You beat your own sister and taped it,” Minaj wrote. “Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on.”

“Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me,” she added. “You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon.”

And in a tweet that has since been deleted but was captured by Complex beforehand, Meek Mill responded once more, alleging that Minaj was only accusing him of abuse because, as he put it, “ya bag getting low.”

And in one (maybe) final tweet, the rapper added, “For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks.”