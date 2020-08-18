Night One of the DNC Was a Little Weird, but So Is Life in America Right Now. It Worked.

I stayed off Twitter. I actually just forgot and then, when I remembered, I thought no, it’ll just be a snark parade, because there was a lot to snark about. But I actually thought that under the circumstances, night one of this weird and unprecedented convention worked surprisingly well.

It was glitchy and strange here and there. Some of the visuals didn’t work (John Kasich at his literal crossroads—I bet Kasich insisted on that, it’s a very Republican idea of effective symbolism). But a lot of the regular people were kind of endearing. I liked that jumpy, nervous farmer with the Pittsburgh accent, and the Republican guy from Illinois who appeared to be holding a scotch on the rocks while he talked. And who didn’t love Kristin Urquiza, and feel her pain? Her father’s “only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump.” Boom! She was awesome.

In the second hour, it picked up some momentum. And finally, in the end, they just gave LeBron the damn ball, and it was lights out. Michelle Obama was just about perfect: “He can’t be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.” Imagine if she’d been able to deliver that line in front of a roaring crowd. As it was, she delivered it perfectly. That look on her face. That line will go down in convention-speech history.