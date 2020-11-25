Here’s What to Shop From Nike’s Black Friday Sale

- Nike is taking up to 50% off sale items and you can get an extra 20% off with the code SHOP20
- From running shoes to tights to athletic wear, Nike makes clothing meant to be worn everyday, whether you’re working out or just hanging out.
There are few things as emblematic as the Nike swoosh and it’s for a reason: they’re sneakers and clothing are great. And now, it’s even better. This Black Friday, the brand is taking up to 50% off their world class running shoes and athletic clothing, and you can score an extra 20% off with the code SHOP20.
Nike Pro Tights
Down From $50
Tanjun Wide
Down From $65
Renew Run
Down From $90
