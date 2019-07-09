Nike’s New Contemporary Art and Bauhaus-Inspired Sneakers Are the Burst of Color We Want Right Now

If you’ve been wanting more art in your life, Nike’s helping you infuse some classic styles into your footwear. Its new Nike Air Max 270 React sneakers employ colorways inspired by Bauhaus and “a variety of art movements of the last century,” all while designed with Nike Air’s mainstay lightweight materials and supportive construction.

You can get these everyday sneakers in several colorways for men and women, like the Off Noir and Vast Gray, inspired by geometric patterns in optical art. The Nike React design gives your feet a soft feel and adds flexibility and response — a little bounce — to your city trekking or days out-and-about this summer. The lightweight materials and no-sew structure in the new sneakers further cements a clean style that you can wear anywhere. Of course, if you want to go more colorful, the Bauhaus-inspired colorway might be more up your alley, fashioned with “simple shapes and eye-catching color.” Whatever you sneaker needs are this summer, Nike quality and fresh colorways like these are hard to pass over. | Shop at Nike >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.