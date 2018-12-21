Nike Posts Huge Earnings After Kaepernick Ad, Leaving Egg on These Right-Wing Pundits’ Faces

When apparel giant Nike released its new “Just Do It” advertisement featuring Colin Kaepernick in September, it launched collective right-wing hysteria.

Fox & Friends declared the ad an “attack on the country,” while Fox Sports host Clay Travis penned a USA Today op-ed parroting the dismissive alt-right epithet of “get woke, go broke” while predicting financial doom for the corporation.

As we now know, Nike did not “go broke.”

While the company’s stock did briefly dip in the days following the campaign's launch, it quickly rebounded and on Thuesday night Nike announced it had crushed earnings expectations, leading to a market surge today that found the company’s stock as the sole gainer in the entire Dow.

The report found Nike’s revenue increasing in nearly every category for the quarter, with U.S. sales alone up nine percent. Commentators on Fox Business Network and elsewhere had predicted that while maybe the campaign would sell well overseas, it would definitely turn off consumers stateside.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a few of the misguided predictions on Nike’s future up above.