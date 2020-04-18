Nike’s React Infinity Run Flyknit Reduce Injury So You Can Run Further and More Often

I love to run, but I’ve found that I get injured way more than I should. I have tight hamstrings, and so even after a short, two mile run, I can find myself limping for a week because of a small strain going on in my foot or hamstrings. I’ve tried everything to avoid this. I started doing more yoga to increase flexibility, I bought a foam roller to get knots out before and after a run, and I even tried a Theragun. But even after months, years even of yoga, and trying other remedies, like a shoe with more structure to support me, I still found myself injured. And then I tried out a pair of Nike’s new shoes.

The Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit shoes are designed to reduce running related injuries. The midsole of the shoe has a unique rocking shape so your stride goes from heel to toe, like it’s supposed to, and the shoe also has a wider base, meaning that you are offered more stability with each step. Not only is the bottom wider, but there is more foam too, so there is more cushioning, and your foot is closer to that cushioning so you have a more responsive ride. I’ve found a lot of my pain happens on the top of my foot, and Nike has added three layers of breathable flyknit mesh so your foot is stable and secure throughout your run.

In fact, according to a Nike Study, there is a 52% less chance of getting injured compared to the old shoes I was using, the Nike Air Zoom Structures—the very same ones I thought would give me extra support. If you don’t trust a Nike study, that’s fine, I get it. But take it from me, these shoes have kept me healthy, so I can enjoy my runs more without worrying about being in pain afterwards.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Buy on Nike $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Zappos $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.