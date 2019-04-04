Nipsey Hussle’s Devastated Bodyguard J-Roc Quits Security Business

Traumatized by the murder of his longtime friend Nipsey Hussle, his bodyguard J-Roc has issued an emotional Instagram post saying he is retiring following the rapper’s death.

In the moving post, which contained several photos and a video of happier times which showed the two men and another friend playing around with a water bottle in a car and spraying each other, J-Roc lamented his friend’s death, saying they were ‘supposed to grow old together’ and said he was ‘in tears’ writing the tribute.

J-Roc signed off by saying he would look out for Nipsey’s girlfriend, Lauren London, and their child, and then announced he was so sickened by the killing of the Grammy-nominated rapper that he would “retire from being a bodyguard.”

Nipsey was shot and killed on Sunday by a man who approached him outside his store, Marathon Clothing, in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday evening. He was 33.

The suspected gunman, Eric Holder, has been arrested and taken into custody.

The Grammy-nominated singer was not accompanied by his security detail as he had not planned to be at the store; he made the trip there at the last minute to help out a friend who had just come out of jail after 20 years by gifting him some new clothes in which to meet his family.

The friend was also injured in the attack, as was another man, said to be the friend’s cousin, who was driving them.