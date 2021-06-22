This Digital Photo Frame, on Sale for Amazon Prime Day, Lets You Share Photos From Anywhere

Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame, 30% off

Share photos to this frame from your phone or by email.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

Never feel like you’re behind on sharing photos with your family again — this digital photo frame allows you to upload photos and videos (up to 15 seconds long) from anywhere. Compatible with iOS and Android, this Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame has a smartphone app, but also works with Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram, and Google Photos. You can also create a secure family photo-sharing network that’s GDPR and CCPA-compliant and will stay private among your loved ones.

