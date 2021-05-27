N.J. Woman Trapped in India While Husband Dies in U.S.

A WORLD AWAY

Stranded by pandemic restrictions, she couldn’t get back to her spouse’s deathbed, leaving her teen son to preside at the funeral.

Kiran Shukla of New Jersey is only one of hundreds of U.S. visa holders stranded in their native India after traveling there to attend to a dying parent in this time of COVID-19.

But she may be the only one who then has been kept from attending to a spouse back home who became critically ill and died in her forced absence. She had to watch a YouTube livestream from 7,300 miles away as her American-born 19-year-old son, Samyak Shukla, participated in funeral and cremation rites for her 50-year-old husband, Jitendra Shukla.

“That was my first time with any kind of funeral or cremations or any religious dealing with a body,” Samyak told The Daily Beast. “I just did what I was told.”

