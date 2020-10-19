No, Journalists, Don’t Bite on Rudy’s ‘Bunch of Bullshit’

Here’s a question for you. You live in Los Angeles. You have a laptop that’s acting up; needs some work. Do you:

A) Find a computer repair shop in your neighborhood via Google or whatever and take it there; B) Send it back to the manufacturer; C) Say to yourself, “Oh, I know, I think I’ll go to Wilmington, Delaware, and take it to a legally blind computer repairman, because like obviously, who wouldn’t do that?”

Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani, not yet indicted, and Steve Bannon, already indicted for allegedly scamming loyal Trumpies no less, want you to believe that Hunter Biden chose option C. We know, from the New Yorker profile of him that ran in 2019, that Hunter moved to Los Angeles in “early 2018” (to “completely disappear,” he told the magazine). Last week, the New York Post and other right-wing outlets alleged that he dropped off the now-famous laptop to a Delaware repairman in April 2019.