No, Tom Hanks Did Not Flee to Greece to Avoid Pedophilia Charges, You Sickos

On Monday morning, while doomscrolling past the news of the day, I came across a rare, non-portentous item: a photo of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The Hollywood couple was captured awkwardly balancing Greek passports, alongside the prime minister and first lady of Greece, accompanied by the caption: “@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens!”

So I screengrabbed the photo—courtesy of Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis—and posted it to Twitter because, why not? As someone who’s been quarantining in Brooklyn since mid-March (thanks, President Trump!), and dreaming of an island getaway, it seemed like harmless, escapist fare.

Then, the replies began rolling in. “Why are their hands behind backs? Tracking bracelets?” “What is Greece’s law when it comes to extradition?” “Funny they are making lots of moves now people know he’s on Epstein’s flight logs.” And the kicker: “Let’s all not forget that he’s a pedophile.”