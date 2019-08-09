No, Tommy Lee Is Not a Fan of President Trump

Rocker Tommy Lee has incurred the wrath of supporters of Donald Trump after he re-posted a rant from last year that looked forward to a day when Democrats get back in power.

The quote was posted by the Mötley Crüe drummer on Wednesday night, and immediately sparked polarized responses, with some people sharing the same sentiments, and others telling him to leave the country.

Other users were quick to point out that the original screed was actually written by a woman named Renee Torres, who, after posting it, was trolled to such an extent that she made her account private.

Lee’s post quickly went viral on Thursday and saw him trend at one point—with over 20,000 people tweeting about the rant.