HEARTBREAKERS
‘No Words. Just Thanks’: The World Reacts to Tom Petty's Heart Failure
‘Not today. Not f*cking today.’
Legendary musician Tom Petty, 66, is not expected to live the rest of the day, according to TMZ. Petty was reportedly found unconscious in full cardiac arrest Sunday night.
The rock star finished a tour with his band, The Heartbreakers, last week.
But as the entertainment world braces itself for the loss of one of their own, they took to social media to express their sorrow and gratitude for the heartbreaker.