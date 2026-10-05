LIFE CUT SHORT Nobu Chef Killed in Horrific Teen Driver Crash Outside Restaurant The chef had worked at the Japanese restaurant frequented by celebrities for 25 years. Steve Kondiles/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A top chef at the prestigious Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, has died after his parked car was struck by a Range Rover. The victim, identified as 51-year-old sushi chef Ryo Uchimiya, had arrived for work early and was asleep in his vehicle along Pacific Coast Highway when the second car crashed into him at around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said a 16-year-old boy was driving the speeding Range Rover. The boy has not been charged, but an investigation into the deadly collision is underway. Authorities do not believe the teen was under the influence at the time. A witness told KTLA 5 that the 16-year-old appeared stunned after the crash. “I heard throughout the day that maybe he didn’t even have a license,” she said. “He’s a young kid. He looked very young and very confused and his parents didn’t even show up to find him. He was sitting there for two hours by himself.” Uchimiya, a married father of two, worked at the Japanese restaurant for 25 years. The manager of Nobu Malibu said it’s been a “very, very difficult day for so many people” following the chef’s death.

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