This Is the Ultimate Portable Gas Grill for Tailgating and Camping

Looking for a lightweight grill that can use for tailgating, spring camping trips, summer road trips, beach parties, and Independence Day barbecues? Consider your search over because the ultra-portable NomadiQ portable grill is the best option on the market (oh, and it's also $150 off right now on Amazon.) With this travel-friendly gas grill, you'll no longer need to worry about lugging around a large, bulky grill or bulky bags of charcoal. In fact, this ultra-light portable grill weighs only 12 pounds, despite being equipped with all the advanced specs you'd find on a full-size grill.

The NomadiQ Grill is the perfect grill to take anywhere, including picnics, beach, hiking, road trips, mountain climbing, fishing, hunting, boating, camping, biking, and so much more. Of course, it's also perfect for small patios and decks, or for your RV. But, what really made this grill catch my eye is that unlike most portable grills is that the NomadiQ features two independent grilling surfaces for extra space.

Each grilling side can be controlled individually by the knobs positioned on the front, which allows you to cook foods that require different cooking temperatures at the same time. If you're looking to make sure you're set with the right gadgets for spring and summer grill season, this portable grill is an absolute must!

NomadIQ Portable Gas Grill Down from $400 This compact grill offers the same features you'd find with a full-sized grill. It's got everything you need for tailgating, camping, beach days, and more. Buy at Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

