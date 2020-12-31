Always Classy, Always Protected — Why I Love My Nomad Rugged iPhone Case

Christmas gifts have been opened, wrapping paper is thrown out, and boxes are broken down. If you are one of the nearly 75 million people that got a new iPhone for Christmas, you are probably looking for a case. Yes, I know, the iPhone 12 has “Ceramic Shield” which is tougher than any smartphone glass. But no matter how strong Apple says their nanoscale ceramic crystals that make up the Ceramic Shield are, I will always want a case.

While I respect those who swear by the no-case-life, I think it’s insane to not protect such a pricey piece of technology — especially one that holds precious information and is so vital to our day-to-day. But I didn’t want just any cheap iPhone case. I wanted one that I could bring into a business meeting, one that I could bring to a workout and be worried about, but also oen that was unique to me. I wanted one that could even feel refined and classy. That is why I chose to do some heavy research into finding my perfect iPhone case.

Enter Nomad Rugged iPhone Case. This case is the perfect balance of classiness and protection. I can confidently take part in any activity without fear of my iPhone being damaged while also being able to walk (or Zoom) into a business meeting and feel proud to show off my ruggedly refined case.

Rugged Leather iPhone 12 Case Buy at NOMAD Goods $ 50

The Horween leather that Nomad uses shows off the imperfections of a life lived with the phone in tow. I love that it reminds me of my previous endeavors. I know from the moment I open my case, it becomes unique to me.I have also noticed a slightly raised TPE bumper along the front of my screen, helping resist scratches and chips on the Ceramic Shield my iPhone is so proud of — making me feel even more confident that my assistant, Siri, is safe and sound.

It has a wonderful leather finish, 10-foot drop protection and allows for both wireless charging and MagSafe charging — but those are not even the best parts. This iPhone case is also truly thin and is offered as a folio or regular case. So, regardless of if you want a spot for your credit cards or not, this is the iPhone case you have been waiting for. This is the iPhone case that will stick with you until it’s time for an iPhone upgrade. Even then, I will be looking back to Nomad for whatever their ingenious engineers have manufactured.

