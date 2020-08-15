Nomad’s Newest Wallet Is Perfect In Every Way Possible

Perspective is important. A wallet may seem inconsequential during your everyday life, but I’ve started to reexamine pretty much every aspect of my day since being stuck inside. I realized, one of the things I still have to carry with me everywhere I go is a wallet. For a while, I’ve been skating by with my old one, even though it’s not ideal. I recently had the opportunity to test out a wallet that made my old one look like a piece of junk, and made me realize I should’ve replaced my wallet way earlier than I did.

The Nomad Shell Cordovan wallet is limited edition in the best way. That’s because they are donating $100 from each wallet sale to the National Urban League, one of the oldest community organizations in the US dedicated to economic and racial justice. The wallet, entirely made in the US, supports American manufacturers, raises funds for organizations like the NUL, and most importantly, will be the wallet you carry with you for the rest of your life.

As someone who is constantly avoiding “The George Constanza Wallet,” this one is the ideal middle ground between money clips and card carriers and traditional wallets. The wallet is a bifold, with room to hold eight cards comfortably. (If you’re holding more than eight cards, you need to get rid of some.) The rear pockets fit folded bills. The pockets and card slots don’t overly cling to your cards and cash like some wallets do, but they’re not overly loose either. Because of its slender profile, it can fit in your front pocket if you like, but if you put it in your back pocket, you won’t be sitting lopsided. Best of all, after some use, the wallet leather develops a patina that only makes it more beautiful as time goes on.

The Nomad Shell Cordovan Wallet Buy on NOMAD Goods $ 200

