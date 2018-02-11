Nordic Combined 2018 Olympics: Full Schedule and How to Watch

The 2018 Winter Games Nordic combined event starts Sunday, Feb. 11 at 1 a.m. ET. Trainings will last until Wednesday, Feb. 14, followed by the first competition ski jumping round. But to get excited to watch (even more excited, however, if you tuned into the Opening Ceremony festivities), let’s establish what the Nordic combined is exactly.

Put simply, the Nordic combine is a ski event that merges both ski jumping and cross-country skiing, hence the “combine” part of the name. Each athlete competes in a jump and then takes part in a cross-country event, broken down by individual sprints and 4X5 km men’s and 3X3.3 km events, after. According to the Team USA site, the competition is evolving and this year judging may place emphasis on the jumping aspect of the “combine.” The specific events themselves are named after Norwegian Gunder Gundersen, a Nordic combine athlete.

The term Nordic comes from where the sport originated: in Norway. The country has dominated the event since much like the other skii sports, cross-country skiing in particular. Norway's Jan Schmid is the athlete to beat this year: Schmid has already won the pre-Olympic world cup event in the Nordic combine category. But the Americans may spice things up. Siblings Bryan and Taylor Fletcher will both compete in the event. Taylor in particular is one of the fastest cross-country skiers. Only time—and air—will literally tell.

Here’s the schedule of Nordic combined and how you can tune in.

For the entire Olympic Winter Games schedule, click here.

Full Schedule

Sunday, Feb. 11

Individual Gundersen NH/10km Official Training 1 Jump 1 — 1 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen NH/10km Official Training 1 Jump 2 —1:43 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen NH/10km Official Training 1 Jump 3 — 2:26 a.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 12

Individual Gundersen NH/10km Official Training 2 Jump 1 — 1 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen NH/10km Official Training 2 Jump 2 — 1:43 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen NH/10km Official Training 2 Jump 3 — 2:26 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Individual Gundersen NH/10km Official Training 3 Jump 1 — 1 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen NH/10km Official Training 3 Jump 2 — 1:43 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen NH/10km Official Training 3 Jump 3 — 2:26 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Individual Gundersen NH/10km Ski Jumping Trial Round — 11:45 p.m. ET

Individual Gundersen NH/10km Ski Jumping Competition Round — 1 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen NH/10km Cross-Country — 3:45 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 17

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Official Training 1 Jump 1 — 2:30 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Official Training 1 Jump 2 — 3:13 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Official Training 1 Jump 3 — 3:56 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 18

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Official Training 2 Jump 1 — 1 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Official Training 2 Jump 2 — 1:43 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Official Training 2 Jump 3 — 2:36 a.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 19

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Official Training 3 Jump 1 — 2 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Official Training 3 Jump 2 — 2:43 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Official Training 3 Jump 3 — 3:26 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Ski Jumping Trial Round — 3:45 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Ski Jumping Competition Round 2 — 5 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Cross-Country — 7:45 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Official Training 4 Jump 1 — 2:30 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Official Training 4 Jump 2 — 3:13 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen LH/10km Official Training 4 Jump 3 — 3:56 a.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 22

Team Gundersen LH/4x5km Ski Jumping Trial Round — 1:15 a.m. ET

Team Gundersen LH/4x5km Ski Jumping Competition Round — 2:30 a.m. ET

Team Gundersen LH/4x5km Cross-Country — 5:20 a.m. ET

How to Watch on TV

The Olympic Games will all be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN and across NBC Universal networks. For full detailed TV listings, check out NBCOlympics.com.

Here’s a full schedule of Olympic events.

How to Live Stream

All events will be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.