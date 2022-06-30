Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Just Around the Corner, But You Can Already Shop the Huge Catalog Now

Amazon Prime Day isn’t the only epic sale happening in July.

Amazon Prime Day has been confirmed for July 12 and 13, keeping the annual Black Friday in July tradition going, but that’s not the only major shopping event to look forward to. Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is basically the grand finale of the deal-packed month and is confirmed to run from July 15 through 31, but Nordstrom cardholders get early access to the deals: Icons can shop the sale on July 6, ambassadors on July 7, and influencers on July 9. Regardless of your Nordstrom “status,” shoppers can already view the sale’s digital catalog by checking out the Anniversary sale preview.

We suggest coming up with a game plan ahead of the high-traffic deals event as items tend to sell out lightning fast (especially during the early access period). This is Nordstrom’s biggest (and most anticipated) sale of the year, after all. While checking out the Anniversary Sale sneak peek on their digital preview page, shoppers can also save their favorite deals to a Wish List, which will make the checkout process quick and seamless once the sale is live to the public (or whenever your shop date is).

As per usual, Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale catalog will include thousands of steep discounts across all categories, including designer clothing, luxury beauty exclusives, and elevated home decor staples from customer-favorite brands like La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Allsaints, and Levi’s marked-down up to 60 percent off. Plus, this year Nordstrom has added over 100 new brands to the sale catalog that were off-limits in previous years, including Augustinus Bader, Supergoop, Benefit, Osea, Moccamaster, Farm Rio, Naked Wardrobe, Proenza Schouler White Label, Cult Gaia, and L’Agence. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite scores that we’re adding to our wish lists ahead of the sale.

Augustinus Bader The Cream Set

$369 Value

Buy at Nordstrom$221

Michele Apple Watch or Samsumg Galaxy Watch Bracelet

Down from $295

Buy at Nordstrom$195

Beis Carry-on Roller Suitcase

Down from $198

Buy at Nordstrom$138

Allsaints Milo Leather Biker Jacket

Down from $600

Buy at Nordstrom$400

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set

$152 Value

Buy at Nordstrom$110

Sweaty Betty Power Pocket 7/8 Leggings

Down from $100

Buy at Nordstrom$65

Great Jones The Dutchess Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Down from $180

Buy at Nordstrom$120

Miu Miu 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Down from $331

Buy at Nordstrom$220

Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle

Down from $790

Buy at Nordstrom$550

BeautyBio Eye Want It All Face & Eye Total Rejuvenation Set

Down from $320

Buy at Nordstrom$250

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

Down from $147

Buy at Nordstrom$97

