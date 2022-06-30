Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Just Around the Corner, But You Can Already Shop the Huge Catalog Now

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Amazon Prime Day has been confirmed for July 12 and 13, keeping the annual Black Friday in July tradition going, but that’s not the only major shopping event to look forward to. Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is basically the grand finale of the deal-packed month and is confirmed to run from July 15 through 31, but Nordstrom cardholders get early access to the deals: Icons can shop the sale on July 6, ambassadors on July 7, and influencers on July 9. Regardless of your Nordstrom “status,” shoppers can already view the sale’s digital catalog by checking out the Anniversary sale preview.

We suggest coming up with a game plan ahead of the high-traffic deals event as items tend to sell out lightning fast (especially during the early access period). This is Nordstrom’s biggest (and most anticipated) sale of the year, after all. While checking out the Anniversary Sale sneak peek on their digital preview page, shoppers can also save their favorite deals to a Wish List, which will make the checkout process quick and seamless once the sale is live to the public (or whenever your shop date is).

As per usual, Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale catalog will include thousands of steep discounts across all categories, including designer clothing, luxury beauty exclusives, and elevated home decor staples from customer-favorite brands like La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Allsaints, and Levi’s marked-down up to 60 percent off. Plus, this year Nordstrom has added over 100 new brands to the sale catalog that were off-limits in previous years, including Augustinus Bader, Supergoop, Benefit, Osea, Moccamaster, Farm Rio, Naked Wardrobe, Proenza Schouler White Label, Cult Gaia, and L’Agence. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite scores that we’re adding to our wish lists ahead of the sale.

Augustinus Bader The Cream Set $369 Value Buy at Nordstrom $ 221 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Michele Apple Watch or Samsumg Galaxy Watch Bracelet Down from $295 Buy at Nordstrom $ 195 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beis Carry-on Roller Suitcase Down from $198 Buy at Nordstrom $ 138 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Allsaints Milo Leather Biker Jacket Down from $600 Buy at Nordstrom $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set $152 Value Buy at Nordstrom $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sweaty Betty Power Pocket 7/8 Leggings Down from $100 Buy at Nordstrom $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Great Jones The Dutchess Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven Down from $180 Buy at Nordstrom $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Miu Miu 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses Down from $331 Buy at Nordstrom $ 220 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle Down from $790 Buy at Nordstrom $ 550 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BeautyBio Eye Want It All Face & Eye Total Rejuvenation Set Down from $320 Buy at Nordstrom $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket Down from $147 Buy at Nordstrom $ 97 Free Shipping | Free Returns

