Nordstrom Is Discounting Summer’s Perfect Shoe: Birkenstocks
STAY COMFY
Birkenstocks are easily my favorite summer shoe. They’re comfortable, durable, and supportive. They’re great beach shoes, lake shoes, do whatever shoes. If you’re looking to get your hands on a pair, Nordstrom Rack is having a sale on Birkenstocks right now. It includes the classic Arizona, but also other strappy styles that give you the look and feel of a true sandal.
There are a handful of sandals to choose from, as well as sneakers, boots, and more. They all have the classic Birkenstock footbed, made from cork-and-latex. It’s made to completely contour to your foot as you wear them, to give you a customized, comfortable experience. These are the shoes you’ll want to keep next to the door to run out and do errands in, without much thought. If you need a pair of shoes that will last you years and will still be the most comfortable pair you own, grab a pair of Birks while they’re on sale.
