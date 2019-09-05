Nordstrom isn’t kidding around when it comes to its Summer Sale: More than 5,000 men’s items are marked down by up to 40%. That includes everything you might need, from footwear to apparel, bags, and wearables. And we’re not talking fly-by options, either. Your favorite brands are front and center here, from Converse to Tommy Bahama, Cole Haan, and many, many more. To help get you started in what promises to be a very savings-heavy sale, we put together a few top-rated heavy hitters to consider.

Bonobos Slim Fit Check Tech Shirt, $49 (down from $98): Elevate your button-down with a stylish and wrinkle-resistant option from Bonobos that packs stretchiness and moisture-wicking features.

Skagen’s 'Holst' Multifunction Leather Strap Watch, $88 (down from $155): Get more timely wearing a style-versatile wristwatch with a mineral crystal face that can accompany you to work—and wherever you head afterward.

Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers, $37 (down from $55): Your feet might be nostalgic for some Chucks. The familiar tough canvas of the iconic shoe is paired with a touch of stretchiness to turn it into a slip-on and become your next grab-and-go pair of sneakers.

Briggs & Riley’s Transcend VX Expandable Spinner Suitcase, $376 (down from $469): And to be able to travel with all the new things you’ll be saving on right now, equip your gear with an upgraded suitcase. Its recessed 360-degree spinner wheels, hybrid fiberglass frame, and myriad pockets and compartments will elevate the way you move around the planet (and make the process much more enjoyable).

Whatever it is you’ve been waiting to upgrade is likely at Nordstrom and on sale right now so you won’t want to wait long before seeing your options. | Shop at Nordstrom >

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.