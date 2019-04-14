Nordstrom Is Having an Up to 50% Off Spring Sale On All Your Favorite Brands

Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off hundreds of styles so you can update your spring wardrobe while saving a ton. There’s everything from women’s and men’s clothing to home goods, shoes, and bags. You’re gonna want to find time during your weekend to sift through these pages.

On the women’s side, there are easy-to-wear basics from Madewell like this Texture & Thread Front Knot Jacquard Top that’s down to $30 (30%off) or you could get a little fancy with the Reformation Judith Midi Wrap Dress for $131 (40% off). You can also elevate your outerwear game with this Kenneth Cole New York Hooded Parka for $66 (33% off) and get through spring showers with ease.

Men have over 4,300 things to choose from, like BOSS suits for under $450 (50% off), button downs from The Kooples for $119 (50% off), and a Moleskine Classic Pro Leather Backpack for $120 (50% off).

And if you want to spring-ify your shoe collection, pick up this pair of Frye mules for $238 (20% off) or Cole Haan ZeroGrand Stitchlite Oxfords for under $100 (40% off).

