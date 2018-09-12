WILMINGTON, North Carolina—No place is safe from Hurricane Florence.

From the Marine base at Camp Lejeune on the Atlantic coast to metropolitan Charlotte deep inland, North Carolina is preparing for the category 4 storm expected to make landfall early Friday morning. The hurricane will produce a “life-threatening storm surge,” in the words of the National Hurricane Center, propelled by sustained winds of 130 mph. Fifteen to 30 inches of rain are expected in some areas, the result of the storm’s expected stalling over the state after it crashes into the coast.

Wilmington, a coastal community of about 220,000 people, spent the past 72 hours buying up every piece of plywood and every drop of fuel and water in the area. By Tuesday evening, area stores and businesses were boarded up. Restaurants were closed, even before the first raindrops fell.

Residents had one eye in the sky and the other on their phones following the latest track. On Tuesday, bits of conversation around town sounded like a weather report with people throwing around terms like “storm surge,” “wind shear” and “rainfall totals.”

Those who didn’t hit the road spent Tuesday afternoon scrambling to find wood to board their windows.

Rob Moore from N.C. Lumber in Wilmington posted a video on Facebook, shared more than 10,000 times, offering free plywood to board up windows. A tractor trailer from a mill in Asheboro, north of Wilmington, brought the load to the coast. A long line formed early Tuesday morning and a steady stream of cars, trucks and vans drove by the lumber yard as employees and volunteers loaded up plywood boards.

“Hopefully we can help people out,” Moore said, his T-shirt drenched with sweat.

At a big box hardware store, the lumber shelves were barren. A few men picked through the sheets of wood, making a last-minute attempt to board up in advance of the storm. One man, dressed in a golf shirt and chinos, was hoping to find some wood to board up his sliding glass door. He planned to stay—until Florence strengthened to a category 4 overnight Monday.

“I’d stay if it was only a three,” said the man who was in too much of a hurry to give his name, but said he’d lived in Wilmington for a couple of decades.

On the border with South Carolina, Brunswick County officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in low-lying areas. Nearby beach towns—Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, North Topsail Beach, and Kure Beach—also ordered residents to leave.

After meeting with officials in Carolina Beach, Gov. Roy Cooper wished the town “Godspeed.”

Florence could be the first major hurricane to slam North Carolina dead-on since Fran hit as a Category 4 in 1996. Fran caused more than $8 billion in damage across the state and killed 37 people.

"It's been quite some time since we've seen a storm of this magnitude," said Stephen Still, North Carolina Emergency Operations Center director, at a press conference Monday . "In its characteristics, it is very Hugo-esque. It is a major hurricane nonetheless."

In Charlotte, some in the city were quick to draw comparisons between Florence and Hugo, which devastated the city in 1989. A category 4 hurricane, it made landfall north of Charleston, South Carolina, and cut across western North Carolina putting Charlotte on its powerful eastern edge.

The city sits in Mecklenburg County with 20,000 acres designated as floodplain. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services has been clearing area streams of debris this week ahead of the storm.

Charlotte Motor Speedway has opened its campground to evacuees from the coast, even though the area is likely to experience heavy rain this weekend. With a few days left until the storm’s effects are expected here, many Charlotteans, after they’ve bought their generators and packed their emergency kits, are doing the only thing left to do: wait and watch.

Slate skies and afternoon thunderstorms contributed to a sense of foreboding in Charlotte on Monday as residents prepared for Florence. By Tuesday morning, the shelves of bottled water at many area grocery stores were bare, and at least one area Home Depot was sold out of generators.

“We’ve been getting calls all day,” a sales associate there said, listing the most popular requests: Batteries, generators, flashlights, water, and even small portable grills.

Charlotteans are quick to prepare, possibly because natural disasters are rare for the inland city. In fact, Charlotte recently appeared on a list of places best suited to withstand the consequences of climate change, in part because it’s protected from the worst effects of Atlantic hurricanes. Protected, but not immune.

Men’s Shelter of Charlotte, which operates two homeless shelters outside of flood zones, said its priority is to ensure the men in its care are “present and accounted for.” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control has “dusted off” its emergency plan, according to a spokesperson, and is prepared to rescue pets and will set up a temporary shelter for them in a shelter for evacuees.

Under blue skies on Tuesday morning, John Wendel, spokesman for Storm Water Services, said, “We are lucky to have several days to prepare, but with unprecedented flooding possible, it's hard to know if you are ready.”