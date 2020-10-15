North Dakota’s COVID Surge Is So Terrible There’s a Dead Guy on the Ballot

One of North Dakota’s latest COVID-19 fatalities was buried on Wednesday afternoon but remains on the ballot for the state legislature in the November elections.

Known in his motor racing days as “Dakota Dave,” 55-year-old David Andahl is on the ballot as a Republican candidate in the box marked “State Representative District 08.” His name is two inches to the right of the name Donald J. Trump in the adjacent box marked “President and Vice President of the United States.”

In a campaign TV ad, Andahl described himself as a Trump supporter. He was not dissuaded when it became known that Trump had been aware back in February that COVID-19 is deadly and yet continued to compare it to the flu, dismissing it as just another Democratic hoax.